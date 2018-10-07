Court date set for Kan. woman accused of theft from school’s PTA

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A 41-year-old woman has been charged with stealing money from the PTA at an Overland Park Elementary School.

Kelli Angela Ridgway was booked into the Johnson County Jail Thursday on a charge of felony theft. She was released later after posting bond.

The charges in Johnson County District Court allege that Ridgway stole between $1,500 and $25,000 in November 2016 from the PTA at John Diemer Elementary School.

No attorney for Ridgway is listed in court records. Her initial court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 16.