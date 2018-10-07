Baylor beats K-State on Martin’s FG with 8 seconds left

WACO, Texas (AP) — Connor Martin kicked a 29-yard field goal with eight seconds left to give Baylor a 37-34 victory over Kansas State on Saturday.

Martin missed three field goals and an extra point, but his third made field goal in the game counted the most for Baylor (4-2, 2-1 Big 12).

Jalen Hurd had 11 catches for 135 yards, and the former Tennessee running back also ran for 56 yards and a touchdown for the Bears, who last year won only once in coach Matt Rhule’s first season. Trestan Ebner ran for 100 yards, and Charlie Brewer was 30-for-44 passing for 296 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Alex Barnes ran 22 times for 250 yards and three touchdowns for Kansas State (2-4, 0-3).

Barnes opened the fourth quarter with a 48-yard TD run that tied the game at 20 before the Wildcats’ extra point was blocked. Thompson’s 52-yard TD with 10:38 left put the Wildcats ahead.

Brewer’s 21-yard TD pass to Denzel Mims tied the game again before Craig Williams’ 21-yard TD run with 6:41 left put the Bears back in front. Thompson threw a 28-yard TD pass to Dalvin Warmack with 4:26 left before Baylor went 76 yards in 12 plays for the winning kick.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas St.: Despite the loss, Barnes had another field day at McLane Stadium, where he ran for 129 yards and four touchdowns in 2016. The Wildcats had problems on special teams, including fumbling the opening kickoff of the second half, missing a field goal, muffing a punt they recovered and having an extra point blocked that would have given them a 21-20 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Baylor: The Bears could have put this one away much sooner. They reached at least the Kansas State 32 five times in the first half and had 12 points to show for it. But they did a better job of keeping drives alive and reaching the end zone in the second half. They finished 10 for 17 on third-down conversions.

UP NEXT

Kansas State is home next Saturday for the only time in a four-game stretch against No. 25 Oklahoma State.

Baylor travels about 100 miles south to play at No. 19 Texas next Saturday.