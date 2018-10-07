Barton Men and Women roll to Soccer wins over Hesston

bartonsports.com

Barton Men 5 Hesston 0

The Barton Community College men’s soccer team ran their unbeaten streak to nine straight scoring four second half goals Friday night in earning a 5-0 victory at Hesston College.

The 14th ranked Cougars improved their league leading mark to 7-0-1 and 11-1-1 on the season while dropping Hesston to Garden City to 0-9-0 and 1-11-1. Next up on the schedule is a Wednesday trip to Dodge City Community College for a 4:00 p.m. kick at Memorial Stadium. The third place Conquistadors (5-2-1, 8-3-1) have been the only blemish to the Cougars’ conference record as the teams tied 2-2 on September 15th on Barton’s home turf.

Barton Women 9 Hesston 0

It may have been a slow start according to the scoreboard but the Barton Community College women’s soccer team rattled the nets with seven second half goals in rolling to an 9-0 win Friday night at Hesston College.

The nation’s team leading scoring team eclipsed their 7.33 average for the sixth time this season, increasing their conference leading mark to 9-0-1 and 10-2-1. Hesston drops to 0-10 and is still searching for their first victory in falling to 0-13. Barton will next travel to fourth place Dodge City Community College (5-4-0, 6-6-1) on Wednesday for a 2:00 p.m. kick-off at Memorial Stadium.