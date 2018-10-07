1 hospitalized after Kan. crash during chase of alleged stolen vehicle

GRANT COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accident during a chase just before 11p.m. Saturday in Grant County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Grant County Deputy and a Ulysses Police officer were in pursuit of a 2000 Lexus eastbound on Road 11 four miles east of Ulysses.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It left the roadway into the north ditch, catapulting into the power line, flipped several times. Power lines were trapped underneath the Lexus after it came to rest in the field north of Road 11.

A passenger Damian Badillo, 23, Lakin, was transported to the hospital in Ulysses. Authorities were still working to identify the driver early Sunday.

The chase started after report of a stolen vehicle in Kearny County, according to the Grant County sheriff’s department.