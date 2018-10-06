Weekend Weather

Great Bend Post

Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 60. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Columbus Day
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday
Showers. High near 58. Chance of precipitation is 90%.