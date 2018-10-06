Sunday Weather

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 54. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54. South southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Columbus Day Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 71. South southeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 51. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 61. North northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Showers. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.