Sheriff reflects on “Operation Snowplow”

Last Monday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a successful drug raid on six different locations in the city of Great Bend. It turned out to be the biggest drug bust in over 30 years. Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir says the effort was dubbed “Operation Snowplow”.

Brian Bellendir Audio

But the operation turned up much for than just cocaine. Drugs with an estimated street value of over $500,000 were confiscated and included LSD, high grade marijuana, marijuana wax, liquid codeine, methamphetamine, black tar and china white heroin, cocaine and Fentanyl. Bellendir says the type of drugs that were found surprised even him, especially the amount of heroin.

Brian Bellendir Audio

The Sheriff’s Office also seized more than $25,000 cash, three vehicles, one rifle and two shotguns, one of which had been sawed off to approximately 12 inches.

Seven people were arrested including 21-year old Iban Martinez Enrique, 22-year old Miguel Gonzales, 42-year old Candice Johnson, 19-year old Kennedy Beakey, 20-year old Pedro Garcia, 51-year old Vincente Espino and 63-year old Murel Dean Amador.

All are facing multiple drug and weapons charges.