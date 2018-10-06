Saturday Sports Headlines

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — It could come down to defense on Saturday for No. 25 Oklahoma State when they face Iowa State at home. The Cyclones’ offense has struggled this season, ranking last in the Big 12 in both scoring and yards this season. So if Oklahoma State can unleash the pressure of its potent pass-rush that leads the nation in sacks, they should be able to prevail.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kansas State is looking for a faster start at Baylor after the Wildcats finally got angry about their performance. Coach Bill Snyder says he’s been looking for that anger from his team it showed in the second half of its last game. The Wildcats are 2-3 overall. K-State trailed 19-0 at halftime at home against Texas last week before falling 19-14. They play Saturday at Baylor.

DALLAS (AP) — No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 19 Texas both being ranked adds to an already perfect setting for Red River rivalry game at the State Fair of Texas. This is the first time since 2012 that both teams are ranked for the game. The Longhorns enter the game as a Top 25 team for the first time in six seasons. Texas also has its first four-game winning streak since 2013. Oklahoma has won 26 of 27 regular-season conference games and three consecutive Big 12 titles since losing to the Longhorns in 2015.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte says a university review into possible rules violations found nothing to substantiate claims made in testimony at a college basketball corruption trial in New York federal court. Del Conte issued a statement following testimony this week from Brian Bowen Sr., who testified that his son, Brian Jr., was offered thousands of dollars to play at major programs. He says a former Texas assistant offered to help with housing.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have opened their respective American League Division Series with victories. George Springer homered for the fifth straight postseason game and the Astros also received home runs from Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Martin Maldonado in a 7-2 win over the Cleveland. J.D. Martinez slammed a three-run homer and Chris Sale took a shutout into the sixth inning before the Red Sox finished up a 5-4 win over the New York Yankees.

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers can close out their National League Division Series as early as tomorrow. Clayton Kershaw tossed two-hit ball over eight innings and Manny Machado slammed a two-run homer as the Dodgers blanked Atlanta for the second straight game, 3-0. Jhoulys Chacin scattered three hits over five innings of the Brewers’ 4-0 shutout of Colorado.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Linebacker Vontaze Burfict is expected to play for the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday against Miami after being added to the active roster. Burfict just completed a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancer policy. He had an ankle injury that limited him during training camp, and he sat out all four preseason games before leaving the team for a month to serve his suspension.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick will start from the front row for tomorrow’s NASCAR race at Dover International Speedway. Rain washed out NASCAR Cup qualifying Friday, setting the lineup on points and giving the top dozen spots to the 12 playoff drivers. Martin Truex Jr., and Brad Keselowski will start just behind Busch and Harvick, each of whom is seeking his eighth win of the season.

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Brandt Snedeker birdied the final two holes for a 7-under 65 and a three-stroke lead over Phil Mickelson and two others through two rounds of the PGA Tour’s season-opening Safeway Open. Mickelson followed his opening 65 with a 69 to join Michael Thompson and Ryan Moore at 10 under. Snedeker had eight birdies and a bogey on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.