HUTCHINSON— Police say a decomposing body found in the basement of a Hutchinson home at 29 West 16th on Thursday has been identified as 30-year-old Michael Pederson.

The body was found Thursday evening after a tenant complained about a bad smell.

Police Capt. Troy Hoover says investigators found no signs of a break-in or a struggle. Police say an autopsy of the body did not reveal any type of injuries and a results of toxicology report won’t be available for several weeks.