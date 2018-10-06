Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, October 8, 2018 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Minutes of the October 1, 2018, Regular Meeting, are not available.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. GOLDEN BELT VETERANS MEMORIAL: Dedication of Commemorative Stone III:

-The Memorial Parks Advisory Committee has scheduled the dedication of the Third Stone at the Veterans Memorial for 1:30 p.m., Sunday, November 11, 2018, Veterans Day. The Ceremony will include a musical selection by the Great Bend High School Band, the Dedication, program by Congressman Roger Marshall, recognition of the American Legion Honor Guard and a presentation by the Golden Plains Quilts of Valor. Mick Lang, Memorial Parks Advisory Committee, will provide details.

B. LEGISLATIVE ISSUES: KAC Legislative Policy Statement:

-On October 15 – 17, 2018, County officials will meet at the Kansas Association of Counties (KAC) Annual Conference. An important item that will be discussed is the KAC Legislative Policy Statement. Member Counties will be called to review the issues and determine the platform’s final form. It will then be utilized during the upcoming Legislative Session to promote issues related to County Government. Each year, Barton County reviews and considers the KAC Platform and other initiatives that may have local interest. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will lead this discussion.

C. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Mr. Hathcock will provide the informational report of work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided by the County on a regular basis.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-County Officials have been invited to the Annual Fire / EMS Pancake Feed in Claflin. The event will be held from 6:00 am – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 13, 2018, at the Fire / EMS Station at 309 W Front Street, Claflin, Kansas.

-The Kansas Association of Counties (KAC) will hold its Annual Meeting from October 15 – 17, 2018, in Overland Park, Kansas. In addition to determining a Legislative Policy for 2018, individual associations will meet to discuss County needs. While at the meeting, Barton County officials may attend a dinner hosted by Kirkham-Michael. The annual meeting is headquartered at the Sheraton Overland Park Convention Center, 6100 College Blvd, Overland Park, Kansas. As a result, there will be no Commission meeting on October 15, 2018. The next meeting of the Commission will be October 22, 2018.

B. APPOINTMENTS: OCTOBER 8, 2018

9:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

10:00 a.m. – Chamber Updates – Ellinwood, Hoisington, Great Bend

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, is scheduled for October 11, 2018.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, October 22, 2018.

VI. ADJOURN.