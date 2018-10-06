KBI: 3 arrested for body found in Hodgeman County field

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – With the Larimer County, Colorado Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office have mad three arrests in connection to the murder of Bayron O. Diaz-Bautista, according to a media release from the KBI.

Diaz-Bautista was found dead in a field in Hodgeman County on Oct. 1. The preliminary autopsy report revealed Diaz-Bautista died from gunshot wounds.

Emilio Nunez-Bahena, 26, Veronica Nunez, 24, and Emilio Nunez-Torres, 45, were arrested Oct. 6 at approximately 12:30 a.m. in Larimer County, Colorado.

The suspects are from Fort Collins, and were each arrested for first-degree murder. They were booked into the Larimer County Jail without bond. Extradition proceedings are expected.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office will prosecute this case. No further information will be released at this time.