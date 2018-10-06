Friday State Wide High School Football Scores

AP Friday Prep Scores
Abilene 30, Coffeyville 25
Andale 55, Wichita Collegiate 0
Anderson County 42, Osawatomie 18
Andover 42, Arkansas City 7
Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 30, Garden Plain 21
Ashland 48, Fowler 6
Attica/Argonia 70, Oxford 20
BV North 48, BV Southwest 6
BV Randolph 48, Onaga 22
BV West 28, BV Northwest 14
Basehor-Linwood 35, DeSoto 27
Bishop Miege 31, Blue Valley 15
Bonner Springs 40, Baldwin 9
Buhler 35, Circle 0
Burden Central 78, Oswego 30
Burlingame 54, Maranatha Academy 34
Caney Valley 21, Frontenac 20
Canton-Galva 56, Goessel 8
Cedar Vale/Dexter 46, West Elk 0
Center, Mo. 61, Independence 8
Central Plains 56, Pratt Skyline 0
Centralia 59, Northern Heights 7
Centre 66, Wakefield 44
Cheney 36, Haven 12
Chetopa 42, Crest 6
Cimarron 18, Lakin 14
Clearwater 35, Wichita Trinity 7
Clifton-Clyde 54, Stockton 0
Colby 44, Russell 0
Concordia 47, Goodland 3
Conway Springs 68, Remington 20
Derby 63, Hutchinson 0
Dighton 48, Wallace County 0
Dodge City 34, Hays 33
Doniphan West 48, Wetmore 32
Douglass 44, Cherryvale 8
Elkhart 40, Syracuse 0
Ell-Saline 55, Republic County 14
Ellis 26, Oakley 13
Emporia 63, Highland Park 0
Eudora 26, Ottawa 7
Eureka 36, Neodesha 22
Fort Scott 22, Chanute 10
Frankfort 60, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 14
Fredonia 28, Belle Plaine 23
Galena 69, Baxter Springs 0
Gardner-Edgerton 48, SM North 20
Goddard 40, Valley Center 27
Great Bend 30, Andover Central 7
Halstead 50, Clay Center 22
Hanover 50, Axtell 42
Hartford 54, Marais des Cygnes Valley 6
Hesston 54, Rock Creek 30
Hill City 55, Lincoln 6
Hillsboro 18, Marion 14
Hodgeman County 59, Kinsley 14
Holcomb 15, Kingman 13
Hoxie 54, Rawlins County 0
Humboldt 61, Riverton 7
Hutchinson Central Christian 78, Fairfield-Cunningham 16
Hutchinson Trinity 52, Wichita Independent 0
Ingalls 58, Satanta 12
Inman 56, Sublette 6
Iola 28, Burlington 6
Jackson Heights 8, Troy 7
Jayhawk Linn 30, Northeast-Arma 8
Junction City 9, Manhattan 7
KC Schlagle 54, KC Sumner 14
KC Washington 47, KC Wyandotte 0
Lansing 51, KC Harmon 0
Lawrence Free State 54, Olathe South 13
Lebo 46, Chase County 30
Linn 48, Tescott 6
Little River 54, Macksville 6
Louisburg 42, Atchison 7
Lyndon 27, Jefferson North 22
Madison/Hamilton 64, Valley Falls 6
Maize 42, Salina South 7
Maize South 28, Goddard-Eisenhower 7
Marysville 61, Royal Valley 20
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 40, Atchison County 8
McPherson 63, Augusta 6
Medicine Lodge 58, Udall 14
Mill Valley 35, Pittsburg 13
Minneola 48, Chase 0
Moscow 66, Rolla 21
Moundridge 54, St. John 6
Mulvane 48, Rose Hill 18
Natoma 59, Western Plains-Healy 14
Nemaha Central 61, Riverside 6
Nickerson 20, Larned 6
Northern Valley 28, Sylvan-Lucas 20
Norton 24, Hays-TMP-Marian 0
Norwich 60, Burrton 12
Olathe North 28, SM East 0
Olathe Northwest 29, SM Northwest 21
Olathe West 68, KC Turner 0
Olpe 67, Bluestem 6
Osage City 41, Central Heights 8
Osborne 52, Wilson 0
Oskaloosa 54, McLouth 0
Paola 41, KC Piper 12
Parsons 34, Columbus 6
Perry-Lecompton 24, Jefferson West 13
Phillipsburg 48, Ellsworth 3
Plainville 35, La Crosse 0
Pleasant Ridge 52, Horton 22
Pleasanton 26, Uniontown 20
Prairie View 14, Girard 6
Pratt 42, Hugoton 0
Quinter 54, Wheatland-Grinnell 20
Riley County 62, Council Grove 18
Rock Hills 48, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 0
Rossville 35, St. Mary’s 18
SM South 30, Lawrence 24
Sabetha 31, Holton 0
Salina Central 33, Newton 19
Santa Fe Trail 22, Wellsville 8
Sedan 58, Flinthills 8
Sedgwick 42, Meade 7
Shawnee Heights 35, Leavenworth 20
Silver Lake 55, West Franklin 15
Smith Center 55, Salina Sacred Heart 0
Smoky Valley 30, Chapman 22
Solomon 60, Herington 6
South Barber 36, Otis-Bison 36
South Central 36, Caldwell 14
South Gray 30, Kiowa County 20
Southeast 21, Erie 7
Southeast Saline 48, Mission Valley 20
Southern Coffey 54, Altoona-Midway 0
Southwestern Hts. 38, Lyons 3
Spearville 16, Ness City 14
St. Francis 44, Wichita County 6
St. Mary’s Academy 45, St. John’s Military 0
St. Paul 62, Marmaton Valley 14
St. Thomas Aquinas 42, St. James Academy 13
Stafford 54, Bucklin 8
Sterling 33, Ellinwood 6
Thunder Ridge 40, Logan/Palco 38
Tonganoxie 21, Spring Hill 15
Topeka 63, Washburn Rural 38
Topeka Hayden 64, KC Bishop Ward 0
Topeka Seaman 51, Topeka West 10
Trego 38, Oberlin-Decatur 22
Triplains-Brewster 20, Greeley County 14
Valley Heights 52, Wabaunsee 8
Victoria 52, Washington County 6
Wamego 59, Hiawatha 6
Wellington 33, Labette County 26
Weskan 52, Golden Plains 46
Wichita Bishop Carroll 28, Kapaun Mount Carmel 14
Wichita Campus 34, Wichita Southeast 6
Wichita East 20, Liberal 7
Wichita Heights 32, Wichita South 25
Wichita Life Prep 48, Union Christian, Ark. 0
Wichita Northwest 61, Garden City 15
Wichita Sunrise 54, Veritas Christian 22
Wichita West 51, Wichita North 0
Winfield 28, El Dorado 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Lakeside vs. Pike Valley, ppd. to Oct 8th.