Friday State Wide High School Football Scores

AP Friday Prep Scores

Abilene 30, Coffeyville 25

Andale 55, Wichita Collegiate 0

Anderson County 42, Osawatomie 18

Andover 42, Arkansas City 7

Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 30, Garden Plain 21

Ashland 48, Fowler 6

Attica/Argonia 70, Oxford 20

BV North 48, BV Southwest 6

BV Randolph 48, Onaga 22

BV West 28, BV Northwest 14

Basehor-Linwood 35, DeSoto 27

Bishop Miege 31, Blue Valley 15

Bonner Springs 40, Baldwin 9

Buhler 35, Circle 0

Burden Central 78, Oswego 30

Burlingame 54, Maranatha Academy 34

Caney Valley 21, Frontenac 20

Canton-Galva 56, Goessel 8

Cedar Vale/Dexter 46, West Elk 0

Center, Mo. 61, Independence 8

Central Plains 56, Pratt Skyline 0

Centralia 59, Northern Heights 7

Centre 66, Wakefield 44

Cheney 36, Haven 12

Chetopa 42, Crest 6

Cimarron 18, Lakin 14

Clearwater 35, Wichita Trinity 7

Clifton-Clyde 54, Stockton 0

Colby 44, Russell 0

Concordia 47, Goodland 3

Conway Springs 68, Remington 20

Derby 63, Hutchinson 0

Dighton 48, Wallace County 0

Dodge City 34, Hays 33

Doniphan West 48, Wetmore 32

Douglass 44, Cherryvale 8

Elkhart 40, Syracuse 0

Ell-Saline 55, Republic County 14

Ellis 26, Oakley 13

Emporia 63, Highland Park 0

Eudora 26, Ottawa 7

Eureka 36, Neodesha 22

Fort Scott 22, Chanute 10

Frankfort 60, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 14

Fredonia 28, Belle Plaine 23

Galena 69, Baxter Springs 0

Gardner-Edgerton 48, SM North 20

Goddard 40, Valley Center 27

Great Bend 30, Andover Central 7

Halstead 50, Clay Center 22

Hanover 50, Axtell 42

Hartford 54, Marais des Cygnes Valley 6

Hesston 54, Rock Creek 30

Hill City 55, Lincoln 6

Hillsboro 18, Marion 14

Hodgeman County 59, Kinsley 14

Holcomb 15, Kingman 13

Hoxie 54, Rawlins County 0

Humboldt 61, Riverton 7

Hutchinson Central Christian 78, Fairfield-Cunningham 16

Hutchinson Trinity 52, Wichita Independent 0

Ingalls 58, Satanta 12

Inman 56, Sublette 6

Iola 28, Burlington 6

Jackson Heights 8, Troy 7

Jayhawk Linn 30, Northeast-Arma 8

Junction City 9, Manhattan 7

KC Schlagle 54, KC Sumner 14

KC Washington 47, KC Wyandotte 0

Lansing 51, KC Harmon 0

Lawrence Free State 54, Olathe South 13

Lebo 46, Chase County 30

Linn 48, Tescott 6

Little River 54, Macksville 6

Louisburg 42, Atchison 7

Lyndon 27, Jefferson North 22

Madison/Hamilton 64, Valley Falls 6

Maize 42, Salina South 7

Maize South 28, Goddard-Eisenhower 7

Marysville 61, Royal Valley 20

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 40, Atchison County 8

McPherson 63, Augusta 6

Medicine Lodge 58, Udall 14

Mill Valley 35, Pittsburg 13

Minneola 48, Chase 0

Moscow 66, Rolla 21

Moundridge 54, St. John 6

Mulvane 48, Rose Hill 18

Natoma 59, Western Plains-Healy 14

Nemaha Central 61, Riverside 6

Nickerson 20, Larned 6

Northern Valley 28, Sylvan-Lucas 20

Norton 24, Hays-TMP-Marian 0

Norwich 60, Burrton 12

Olathe North 28, SM East 0

Olathe Northwest 29, SM Northwest 21

Olathe West 68, KC Turner 0

Olpe 67, Bluestem 6

Osage City 41, Central Heights 8

Osborne 52, Wilson 0

Oskaloosa 54, McLouth 0

Paola 41, KC Piper 12

Parsons 34, Columbus 6

Perry-Lecompton 24, Jefferson West 13

Phillipsburg 48, Ellsworth 3

Plainville 35, La Crosse 0

Pleasant Ridge 52, Horton 22

Pleasanton 26, Uniontown 20

Prairie View 14, Girard 6

Pratt 42, Hugoton 0

Quinter 54, Wheatland-Grinnell 20

Riley County 62, Council Grove 18

Rock Hills 48, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 0

Rossville 35, St. Mary’s 18

SM South 30, Lawrence 24

Sabetha 31, Holton 0

Salina Central 33, Newton 19

Santa Fe Trail 22, Wellsville 8

Sedan 58, Flinthills 8

Sedgwick 42, Meade 7

Shawnee Heights 35, Leavenworth 20

Silver Lake 55, West Franklin 15

Smith Center 55, Salina Sacred Heart 0

Smoky Valley 30, Chapman 22

Solomon 60, Herington 6

South Barber 36, Otis-Bison 36

South Central 36, Caldwell 14

South Gray 30, Kiowa County 20

Southeast 21, Erie 7

Southeast Saline 48, Mission Valley 20

Southern Coffey 54, Altoona-Midway 0

Southwestern Hts. 38, Lyons 3

Spearville 16, Ness City 14

St. Francis 44, Wichita County 6

St. Mary’s Academy 45, St. John’s Military 0

St. Paul 62, Marmaton Valley 14

St. Thomas Aquinas 42, St. James Academy 13

Stafford 54, Bucklin 8

Sterling 33, Ellinwood 6

Thunder Ridge 40, Logan/Palco 38

Tonganoxie 21, Spring Hill 15

Topeka 63, Washburn Rural 38

Topeka Hayden 64, KC Bishop Ward 0

Topeka Seaman 51, Topeka West 10

Trego 38, Oberlin-Decatur 22

Triplains-Brewster 20, Greeley County 14

Valley Heights 52, Wabaunsee 8

Victoria 52, Washington County 6

Wamego 59, Hiawatha 6

Wellington 33, Labette County 26

Weskan 52, Golden Plains 46

Wichita Bishop Carroll 28, Kapaun Mount Carmel 14

Wichita Campus 34, Wichita Southeast 6

Wichita East 20, Liberal 7

Wichita Heights 32, Wichita South 25

Wichita Life Prep 48, Union Christian, Ark. 0

Wichita Northwest 61, Garden City 15

Wichita Sunrise 54, Veritas Christian 22

Wichita West 51, Wichita North 0

Winfield 28, El Dorado 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Lakeside vs. Pike Valley, ppd. to Oct 8th.