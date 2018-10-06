Community raises $3,900 for Sunflower Diversified Services clients

BUSINESS NEWS

The 18th annual pancake dinner, along with the related raffle, raised $3,900 that will be used to support Sunflower Diversified Services clients.

“Central Kansans have a decades-long tradition of supporting their neighbors with developmental disabilities and delays,” said Connie Oetken, Sunflower director of development. “They understand that our fundraisers directly fill some of the many financial gaps for adaptive equipment, medical and dental services, and more.

“All of us at Sunflower appreciate the 538 people we served at the dinner, as well as the many volunteers.”

In addition, Oetken noted, Sunflower appreciates the support of Prince of Peace Parish; Brad and Sarah Shirer, raffle-ticket sponsors; and Scott Donovan and DJ Cain, who entertained the crowd.

“It is always gratifying to see the community come together to support our clients,” Oetken said. “Donors can be assured our clients and their families are thankful for the generosity of our neighbors.”

Sunflower, a non-profit agency, serves infants, toddlers and adults in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. It is in its 52nd year.