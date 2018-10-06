Poster winners from United Way of Central Kansas

Every year, Gaila Demel, United Way of Central Kansas Executive Director, goes to all the Great Bend 5th grade classes to talk about the United Way. Each student is given a poster to draw a

picture depicting their vision of United Way and their 23 Community Partners and also incorporating the Campaign theme, which this year was “Step Up To The Plate.”

United Way then enlists non-biased judges to pick out the best of all the pictures. Once those are

determined, UWCK staff and board members look back at the past year at leaders from each

community. Volunteers then get to work, pulling the posters into frames and getting letters out to all

the winners.

This year the poster winners for Great Bend are:

From Holy Family Elementary School:

MacKenzie LaViolette presenting to Farmers Bank & Trust (represented by Robert Rugan and

Bobbi LaViolette), Claris Snapp presenting her poster to First Kansas Bank (represented by Paul & Elise Snapp)



From Park Elementary School:

Marissa Boone presenting her poster to Midwest Energy (represented by James Wright)

From Eisenhower Elementary School:

Mayci Craven presenting her poster to Barry & Monica Bowers, Nataly Chavez presenting her poster to Keller Real Estate (represented by Jeff Keller)

From Central Kansas Christian Academy:

Morgan MacKinney presenting her poster to Great Bend Public Library (represented by Steve

Kummer, Amy Mayhill, and Gail Santz)

“We enjoy going into the schools and sharing with the students what United Way of Central Kansas does for our communities. This is a way to show students how volunteerism and giving makes an impact where they live,” said Demel.