14 arrested in special Kansas law enforcement operation

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Authorities are investigating fourteen more suspects in connection with a special law enforcement operation.

On Wednesday, approximately 30 police officers and officials with a number of outside agencies including the Kansas Department of Corrections worked together to address criminal activity in the North Broadway Corridor in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The collaboration resulted in 14 arrests on 10 felony charges and 25 misdemeanor charges.

The investigation also allowed officers to seize an illegal weapon, meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to Davidson.

Those arrested include Matthew Johnson-Rudis, Christy Stumblingbear, Levi Outhouse, Seth Harden, Nicholas Pope, Terry Keeler, Kelley Walker, Ronnie Wallace, Pacrecia Curtis, Sammy Langford, Elliot Norton, Mary Bishop Michael Brizendine and Ronnie Goodrun.