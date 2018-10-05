What you need to know to attend Trump’s Topeka rally

TOPEKA — President Donald Trump is coming to Kansas on Saturday. The MAGA Rally is just a month before the November election and allows the President to campaign for gubernatorial candidate Sec. of State Kris Kobach, 2nd district congressional nominee Steve Watkins and other GOP candidates.

The rally in the Landon Area at the Kansas Expocenter is scheduled to begin at 6:30p.m. Tickets are required to attend the rally and are available here.

Due to the chance for rain, the doors at the Expocenter will open at 2:30p.m.

The President will arrive at Topeka’s Forbes Field on Air Force One Saturday afternoon and travel to the Expocenter. Police are not disclosing route information or road closures for security and safety reasons.

Those with contradicting views of President Trump can exercise their 1st amendment right on the public sidewalks on either side of SW Topeka Blvd, from 17th to 21st street. In addition, the grass areas at the Expocentre will be open to the public.

Those who do not demonstrate peacefully could be citied and or arrested for disorderly conduct or unlawful obstruction, according to police. Those who engage in demonstrations in areas not in yellow on the map will be asked to move to the yellow areas. If they refuse, they could be cited or arrested for the violations. According to the Expocenter, those attending the rally are prohibited from bringing the following items inside the area. aerosols

alcohol

appliances i.e. toasters

backpacks, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)

balloons

balls

banners, signs, placards

coolers

drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

glass, thermal and metal containers

laser lights and laser pointers

mace and/or pepper spray

noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

packages

poles, sticks and selfie sticks

spray containers

structures

supports for signs/placards

tripods

and any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.