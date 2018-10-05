Russell teen hospitalized after car goes airborne, rolls

RUSSELL COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident jusf after 10p.m. Thursday in Russell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Impala driven by Kalli Pfeifer, 16, Russell, was westbound on U.S. 40 at 183 Street one mile west of Russell.

When the vehicle’s passenger-side wheels dropped off the right side of road, the driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to cross the roadway and enter the south ditch.

The vehicle struck the embankment of 183rd Street, became airborne, crossed the roadway, impacted the ground west of 183rd and rolled on its top.

Pfeifer was transported to Russell Regional Medical Center. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.