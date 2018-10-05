Police: Kansas man in custody after 4-hour standoff

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on numerous charges following an afternoon standoff.

Just after 1:30 Thursday, police responded to 630 SE Chester in Topeka after report of a domestic disturbance, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith.

As officers arrive, the suspect later identified as 23-year-old Quinton Michael Bame, ran inside and barricaded himself inside the residence.

Officers attempted to have the suspect exit the residence through several forms of communication, for several hours, without any success.

After a search warrant for the residence was served, police were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Detectives and Crime Scene investigators responded to process the scene and gather evidence. Police reported no additional injuries as a result of the incident.

Bame was transported to the Department of Corrections for charges of Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault.