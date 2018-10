SEWARD COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated assault and asking the public to help locate a suspect.

Paulino Castro-Pablo, 31, is wanted for aggravated assault, according to the police department in Liberal. He is described a 5-foot-6, 170 pounds, brown eyes and black hair. Police say if you see him to use caution because he may be armed.

If you have any information on Castro-Pablo, contact police.