Friday night’s football game between the Great Bend Panthers and Andover Central now has an earlier start after school officials moved up the start time on Thursday.

The game will now kickoff at 6 pm. At Memorial Stadium in hopes of beating expected thunderstorms on Friday night.

Coverage on B-104 will now begin at 5 p.m. with the K-preps Kansas Pre-game show followed by Panther Pre-game at 6 p.m.