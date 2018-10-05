Mary Lavina “Aunt Teach” Scheuerman, age 88 years, of Bison, Kansas, passed away on Monday, October 1, 2018 after a brief illness. Lavina was born on March 30, 1930 at Larned, Kansas to John F. and Essie Pauline (Baugher) Welch. She graduated from Garfield High School and continued her education at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Education Degree. She later received her Masters Degree from Fort Hays State College in Hays, Kansas. Lavina was united in marriage to Glenn K. Scheuerman on June 6, 1954 at the United Methodist Church in Garfield, Kansas. Glenn preceded her in death on February 22, 2007. Lavina taught school in Pratt, Kansas and at Otis-Bison USD #403 in Bison for many years prior to her retirement. She loved all children, and even after retiring Lavina tutored students, especially with reading. She loved to read and bake for others. Lavina was a member of the National Education Association, the Kansas National Education Association, USD #403 Teacher’s Association, Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority, the International Reading Association, the Joy Club and the Sunshine Extension Unit, and was a former member of Dorian and Priscilla Club and the Village Club. She was also a longtime member of the Bison United Methodist Church and the Bison United Methodist Women at Bison, Kansas.

Survivors include one brother, David B. Welch of Larned, Kansas; two sisters: Edwyna (and her husand, Robert) Barstow of Franklin, New York and Linda Drews of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews. Lavina was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son, David Glenn Scheuerman.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at the Bison United Methodist Church in Bison, Kansas with Pastor Angie Vertz officiating. Interment will be in Lone Star Cemetery near Bison, Kansas. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Janousek Funeral Home in La Crosse, Kansas, where the family will greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Church Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 10:20 AM on Saturday at the church. The family requests that Memorial Contributions may be made to Youthville Residential and Foster Care Services of EmberHope, Newton, Kansas; Sunflower Diversified Services of Great Bend, Kansas; or the Bison United Methodist Church at Bison, Kansas. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

