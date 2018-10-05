Man charged with threatening Great Bend Police officer

Michael Charles Foster was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and criminal threat on Friday, October 5.

In the first case, a Great Bend Police officer began a traffic stop and ended up seizing a quantity of drugs from Foster. After the officer began investigating the traffic matter, he used a drug dog to find what was later determined to be methamphetamine.

Foster was arrested on the drug charge and was take to jail.

Foster’s troubles continued while being locked up. When he made a comment to one of the jailers about “what would happen if he found the officer (who arrested him) and beat him.” When advised not to speak like that, Foster responded by saying that it – criminal threat – would be his next charge. Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor said, “He was right.”

Both crimes are felonies.