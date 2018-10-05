GREAT BEND – Lucille Lucas, 85, passed away October 3, 2018, at Medicalodges of Great Bend. She was born September 12, 1933 at Levelland, Texas to Euris and Henrietta (Luker) Meaders. She married Gerald Lucas, July 26, 1953, at Frederick, Oklahoma.

Coming from Enid, Oklahoma in 1964, Lucille was a Great Bend resident. She graduated from Loveland, Oklahoma High School with the Class of 1951 and the Phillips University in Oklahoma with her Bachelor’s degree in Education. She taught English at the Harrison Jr High and Harrison Middle School in Great Bend, for 31 years, retiring July 1, 1995. She was a leader of the Bethel Guardian of Job Daughters in Great Bend for 8 1/2 years. She held memberships in GBEA, NEA, KNEA, Eastern Star, KAMLE Association. Lucille loved teaching and her students and was an avid quilter.

Survivors include, husband Gerald of the home; son Gary Lucas and wife JoAnne of Ottawa; one sister, Louise Courtney of Hobart, Oklahoma; and three grandchildren, Rosalyn Lucas, Ben Lucas and Alex Lucas. She was preceded in death by a sister, Lucie Williams.

Visitation will be held, Friday, October 12, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 13, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Celebrant JoAnne Lucas presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Great Bend Middle School Library Book Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home

