KHP: 3rd child has died from injuries in Kansas crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A third child has died from injuries in accident just after 8:30p.m. Monday in Franklin County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Ford Focus driven by Clytie D. Bowden, 31, Wellsville, was southbound on Tennessee Road four miles west of Kansas 33.

The driver failed to yield right of way at Kansas 68 and entered the intersection. A westbound 2003 Subaru Baja driven by Crag R. Evans, 40, Ottawa, struck the Ford on the passenger side.

Briana Sobba,11, and Becham Klemen, 3, both of Wellsville were pronounced dead at the scene.

The KHP reported 12-year-old Elle Bowden died early Friday.

She and Lillian Klemen, 6, both of Wellsville, were transported to the hospital in Ottawa and then transferred to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City.

Bowden was transported to Research Medical Center. Evans was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Only Lillian Klemen was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.