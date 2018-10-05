Kansas man with six convictions accused of child sex crime

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man on parole after convictions for rape, indecent liberties with a child, aggravated robbery and burglary, theft and aggravated sodomy is jailed in Reno County for new charges of alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

Gary Robbins, 58, is now accused of having sexually explicit photos of children, according to Reno County District Attorney Keith Schroeder.

Schroeder says he will also file the charges and list Robbins as an aggravated sex offender under the habitual sex offender rule, which could mean a life sentence with no chance of parole. The crime occurred on Sept. 19.

Robbins is also wanted for a parole violation for the previous conviction. He was paroled in 2017.

He’s expected in court Friday for the formal reading of the charge.