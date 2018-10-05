Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Jury: Kan. man guilty of shooting death of twin brother, wife

by

SEDGWICK COUNTY – A jury Friday has found Luis Alvarado-Meraz, 28 of Wichita, guilty of capital murder in the shooting deaths of his twin brother Manuel and Manuel’s wife Lucero Rodriquez, according to a media release from the Sedgwick County Attorney.

Alvarado-Meraz -photo Sedgwick County

The victim’s bodies were found in their apartment on the night of January 14, 2015, in the 2800 block of S. Emporia in Wichita.

Manuel Alvarado-Meraz was shot 12 times while his wife Lucero was shot 8 times.

The jury deliberated just over 90 minutes before reaching their verdict. Under Kansas law, Alvarado- Meraz is facing life in prison with no chance of parole. A sentencing date has not been set.