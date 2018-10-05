Jury: Kan. man guilty of shooting death of twin brother, wife

SEDGWICK COUNTY – A jury Friday has found Luis Alvarado-Meraz, 28 of Wichita, guilty of capital murder in the shooting deaths of his twin brother Manuel and Manuel’s wife Lucero Rodriquez, according to a media release from the Sedgwick County Attorney.

The victim’s bodies were found in their apartment on the night of January 14, 2015, in the 2800 block of S. Emporia in Wichita.

Manuel Alvarado-Meraz was shot 12 times while his wife Lucero was shot 8 times.

The jury deliberated just over 90 minutes before reaching their verdict. Under Kansas law, Alvarado- Meraz is facing life in prison with no chance of parole. A sentencing date has not been set.