Jury: Kan. man guilty of getting child porn from now defunct website

TOPEKA, KAN. – A federal jury Thursday found a Morris County man guilty of downloading child pornography from the internet, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Wesley Wagner, 54, White City, Kan., was convicted of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. During trial, the prosecutor presented evidence that the FBI seized a server belonging to a now-defunct website called Playpen that provided users access to child pornography.

The FBI used computer forensics to identify the site’s users, including Wagner. Based on that information, the FBI obtained a warrant to search the defendant’s home.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 7. Wagner faces a penalty of not less than five years and not more than 20 years in federal prison on the charge of receiving child pornography, and up to 10 years on possession charge.