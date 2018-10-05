Friday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill called his quarterback slow. Their coach, Andy Reid, said his quarterback’s voice was “froggish.” And Patrick Mahomes insists he can dish the trash talk just as well as he can receive it. It’s all part of a unique locker room banter that has helped keep things light as Kansas City rolls up win after win.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Jaguars have the NFL’s best defense, led by a backfield featuring star cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey. The Chiefs counter with the highest-scoring offense, led by early MVP front-runner Patrick Mahomes under center. Their matchup at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday is arguably the game of the week, if not the game of the season so far.

UNDATED (AP) — Before the season, Kansas State and Iowa State seemed like they each had a reasonable chance to compete for a spot in the Big 12 title game. The Wildcats and Cyclones now seem like they might already be out of the league race. Iowa State and K-State entered October at the bottom of the league standings, along with Kansas.

DALLAS (AP) — No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 19 Texas both being ranked adds to an already perfect setting for Red River rivalry game at the State Fair of Texas. This is the first time since 2012 that both teams are ranked for the game. The Longhorns enter the game as a Top 25 team for the first time in six seasons. Texas also has its first four-game winning streak since 2013. Oklahoma has won 26 of 27 regular-season conference games and three consecutive Big 12 titles since losing to the Longhorns in 2015.

National Headlines

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 1-0 lead in the National League Division Series after Hyun-Jin Ryu worked seven innings of four-hit ball in a 6-0 shutout of Atlanta. Joc Pederson led off the bottom of the first with a home run, one inning before Max Muncy crushed a three-run shot to put the Dodgers in control. Losing pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (fohl-tih-NAY’-vihch) lasted just two innings, surrendering four runs and three hits.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers needed 10 innings to beat the Colorado Rockies, 3-2 in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. The Brewers blew a 2-0 lead in the ninth but won it on a walk-off single by Mike Moustakas (moos-TAH’-kahs). Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) slammed a two-run homer, reached base four times and scored the winning run.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady threw his 500th career touchdown pass and Sony Michel ran for 98 yards as the New England Patriots downed Indianapolis, 38-24. Brady was 34 of 44 passing for 341 yards and three scores, reaching the TD milestone with a 34-yard strike to Josh Gordon with 9:19 remaining. Brady also ran for a touchdown and Michel added a 34-yard scoring burst that put the Pats ahead, 38-17 with 7:08 remaining.

NEW YORK (AP) — The father of top college basketball prospect Brian Bowen Jr. has testified at a federal trial in New York that his son was offered thousands of dollars to play at several major programs. Brian Bowen Sr. said in court yesterday that aspiring agent Christian Dawkins told him he could get $50,000 to play at the University of Arizona, $150,000 to go to Oklahoma State or $80,000 to go to Creighton. Prosecutors say Bowen’s son ended up signing with Louisville after a deal was struck to pay the family $100,000.