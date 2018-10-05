Democrat Scores Fundraising Win Against Kansas Congressional Incumbent

By SAM ZEFF

Democrat Sharice Davids walloped incumbent Rep. Kevin Yoder in fundraising last quarter.

The Davids campaign says the first-time candidate raised $2.7 million between July and September. In that same period Yoder, running for a fifth term in the Kansas 3rd District, raised almost $1.3 million.

Yoder’s campaign charged that most of the challenger’s money comes from outside Kansas. It pointed to a story on Axios.com that showed only about 30 percent of Davids’ individual contributions came from within Kansas. However, that is based on last quarter’s Federal Election Commission finance report.

“Sharice has been completely non-existent in the district because she’s raising liberal money around the country,” Yoder spokesman C.J. Grover said in a statement. “She’s skipped important local events for swanky New York fundraisers,” referring to an event at the Stonewall Inn last month.

Davids responded by saying “momentum continues to build” for her campaign. “So many people have made small-dollar investments in this campaign because they know I’ll work for Kansas families, unlike Congressman Kevin Yoder, who looks out for his special interest donors,” Davids said in a statement to KCUR.

Davids has been on a bit of a roll the last two weeks. Over the weekend, the National Republican Congressional Committee reportedly pulled a million dollars in advertising support from Yoder, Inside Elections moved the race to “tilt Democratic” and a New York Times poll has Davids up by eight points.

New FEC reports are due on Oct. 15.

Sam Zeff is a metro reporter in conjunction with the Kansas News Service. You can follow Sam on Twitter @samzeff