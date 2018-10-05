Cossman pleads to criminal threat and violation of protective order

Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor announced Friday, October 5 that as the result of various pleas entered on Thursday, October 4, some defendants now have felony and misdemeanor convictions on their record.

In separate cases, Jerry Lee Cossman plead to charges of criminal threat and violation of a protective order. The threat was uttered about a Barton County Deputy Sheriff, and a Great Bend Police officer.

The other case was filed when Cossman contacted a person who had complained about his prior threats against that individual and family members. When a district court judge issued a protective order, Cossman was served with a copy of that order. However, he persisted in contacting the victim, and Great Bend Police Department officers began an investigation. The investigation ended with Cossman’s arrest and the entry of a plea to the charge.

In Kansas, criminal threat is a felony-level crime, while the violation of an order charge is a misdemeanor. Sentencing is set for late December.