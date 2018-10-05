Conviction for man driving into oncoming traffic

Jason Bitter was convicted on a charge of aggravated endangerment of a child, a case that began when Bitter was observed driving a vehicle on Highway 56 into oncoming traffic at a high rate of speed. At the time, Bitter’s daughter was in the vehicle with him. This situation resulted from an argument between Bitter and the child’s mother.

Barton County deputies tracked Bitter to a location in Pawnee Rock, where he was arrested.

The child was not harmed. Sentencing on the charge, a felony, is also set for December.