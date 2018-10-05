Barton’s Baeza becomes two-time NJCAA goalkeeper of the week

Felipe Baeza of the Barton Community College men’s soccer team has earned his second straight national award in being named the NJCAA goalkeeper of the week.

Baeza turned back eight shots this past week anchoring a formidable back line improving to 7-0 on the season from Barton’s two victories. Baeza and the Cougar defense allowed just one shot on goal Wednesday against Northwest Kansas Technical College but against a dangerous offensive attack from Garden City Community College on Saturday, Baeza was sent post to post in making seven saves on the night. Rejecting six in the first half alone on acrobatic efforts, Garden City managed to break through with a lone goal at the 58th minute on a redirected header past the diving Baeza to the far post. The Cougars tied it up and with Baeza making another save as Barton prevailed in the double overtime thriller.

Moving up three spots in the latest NJCAA Division I polls, the 14th ranked Cougars (6-0-1, 10-1-1) next contest has been moved up a day on the calendar due to impending weather. Barton will now travel to Hesston College on Friday instead of the originally scheduled Saturday contest, with kick-off time still remaining at 7:00 p.m.

Baeza also garnered the national honor last week after protecting the Cougar net in three victories including a huge conference contest at Cloud County. For the week Baeza gave up just one goal on a redirected header in rejecting ten other shots on frame in the three games.