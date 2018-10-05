Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/4)

BOOKED: Kawliga Zimmerman on EMC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Evan Markley of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine with a bond set at $10,000 C/S. BCDC case for felony obstruction, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia with a bond set at $40,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Joshua Graves on CKCC serve sentence on BCDC warrant for time served.

RELEASED: Gerald Martin of Great Bend on BTDC case for felony of possession of stolen property, DWS, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia after receiving a $20,000 OR bond per Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Jerry Cossman on BTDC warrant for interference LEO, domestic battery, criminal damage to property. BTDC warrant for interference LEO. BTDC warrant for interference LEO. BTDC warrant for theft and possession of controlled substance after being dismissed by the order of the court. BTDC warrant for criminal threat after bond was reinstated. BTDC warrant for violation of protection order after bond was reinstated.