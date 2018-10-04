Tip from alert neighbor leads to Kan. burglary suspect arrest

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a burglary-in-progress call at a residence in the 2400 block of north Shelton in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 44-year-old neighbor called 911 and reported seeing suspicious activity at a nearby residence.

Through the help of the alert citizen, police were able to find evidence of a burglary at the home, and arrest 26-year-old Daniel Ornelas at a nearby residence. Ornelas was booked into jail for burglary. Stolen property from a burglary earlier in the day was recovered and returned to the victim. A great example of “see something, say something.” The alert citizen was helpful in making an arrest in this case.