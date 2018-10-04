Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have the NFL’s worst defense, allowing more than 450 yards per game. But the strangest thing happens when they manage to hold an opposing offense and first and second downs: They suddenly become the league’s best. Yes, that sieve-like defense holds opponents to a measly 23.8 percent conversion rate on third down.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State knew it needed an instant infusion of veteran talent after its worst record in seven years. The Cyclones are yet again leaning on a senior transfer, this time intriguing swingman Marial Shayok. The 6-foot-6 Shayok, who was a starter for powerhouse Virginia two years ago, is expected to be a crucial piece for a Cyclones program coming off a painful 13-18 finish in 2017-18.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 18 Texas are both ranked for their Red River rivalry game for the first time since 2012. The Sooners have won 26 of their last 27 regular-season Big 12 games since a 2015 loss against Texas. The Longhorns have their first four-game winning streak since 2013.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech freshman quarterback Alan Bowman has been released from a hospital four days after sustaining a partially collapsed lung against West Virginia. Red Raiders coach Kliff Kingsbury says he expects Bowman to “rejoin us on the field soon.” Bowman says he anticipates being back with the team Thursday. Bowman injured in the second quarter of a 42-34 loss to the Mountaineers when he was sandwiched on hits from Ezekiel Rose and Keith Washington as he threw a pass.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State athletics has reported several secondary NCAA violations during the past year. The Oklahoman reports a football player received $65 to place a female student and her friend on the pass list for last season’s homecoming game against Baylor. The player told the school he initially refused the request and returned the $65 the next day. The football team received additional rules training, while the player made a $65 donation to charity and lost complimentary passes for two games.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton homered as the New York Yankees thumped the Oakland Athletics, 7-2 to win the American League Wild-Card game in the Bronx. Judge put the Yanks ahead with a two-run blast in the bottom of the first and Luke Voit tripled home a pair in a four-run sixth. The Yanks advanced to the AL Division Series and will take on the Boston Red Sox beginning Friday at Fenway Park.

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs infielder Addison Russell has accepted a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the ban and said MLB had completed its investigation into the accusations made by Melisa Reidy. The punishment includes the 11 regular-season games he missed after being placed on administrative leave Sept. 21.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have fired Buck Showalter after eight-plus seasons and a 669-684 record. Showalter led the club to three playoff appearances after taking over in August 2010, but the front office felt a change in the dugout was necessary after the Birds went 47-115 and finished 61 games behind the AL East-leading Red Sox. The club also dismissed executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette.

Wednesday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Oakland 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado at Milwaukee 5:07 p.m.

Atlanta at L-A Dodgers 8:37 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Indianapolis at New England 8:20 p.m.