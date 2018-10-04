Student arrested with gun at Kansas high school

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and officials with USD 260 are investigating a student who allegedly around a gun to school.

According to a message sent to parents by Derby High School, a student was arrested Thursday morning and taken into custody for possession of a weapon on school property.

A tip was given to administration about a student possibly in possession of a weapon. This student was immediately secured and the unloaded gun was found by the school SRO without incident.

“Because no threat was made and the student was immediately secured, a lockdown was not necessitated,” according to the message from the school.

School officials reminded students and parents, “If you hear something or see something, please let law enforcement and administration know immediately.