Sheriff: Kan. teen accused of attempted-murder of 17-year-old girl

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a teen in custody.

Just after 3:30p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to report of a shooting in the 15000 Block of L Road west of Mayetta in rural Jackson County, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

According to investigators, a car occupied by three teen girls drove into the driveway of the residence, when Lance Malone Bailey, 18, of Mayetta allegedly opened fire with a rifle striking a 17-year-old girl twice as she was standing in the driveway.

The incident is believed to have occurred during a verbal altercation between the suspect and victim, according to Morse.

The three girls left the scene in the vehicle and called law enforcement. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Potawatomi Tribal Police responded to the scene and took Bailey into custody.

EMS transported the victim to a Topeka hospital where she was in satisfactory condition Wednesday evening, according to Morse.

Deputies and Officers obtained a search warrant Wednesday evening processing the scene and interviewed witnesses.

Bailey was booked into the Jackson County Jail on requested charges of attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated battery, 3 counts of aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond had not been set early Thursday.