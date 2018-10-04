Researchers prepare for the African Swine Fever Virus

Kansas State University researchers are conducting tests to learn more about the potential impact of African Swine Fever Virus and measures to help prevent the disease from entering the United States. K-State assistant professor of animal feed safety, Cassie Jones, says the good news is that ASFV is not zoonotic and it’s not something that would impact pork safety. As a result, consumers don’t have to be concerned. However, that’s not the case for pork producers…who Jones says are on high alert for the disease potentially entering the U.S.

Kansas State University has on-going research on African Swine Fever Virus and Jones says they hope to have more answers in once the data has been completely analyzed in a few weeks.

Jones says if African Swine Fever Virus were to enter the U.S., it would be more devastating to the pork industry than the PEDV virus.

More information on African Swine Fever Virus can be found at: www.ksuswine.org.