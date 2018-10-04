Positive test for rabies in Great Bend, dog in quarantine

Golden Belt Humane Society Director Heather Acheson wants to remind everyone that cases of rabies do not just happen in the wilderness, many cases pop up within city limits.

On September 25, a skunk bit or scratched a dog in Great Bend and the skunk tested positive for rabies. Acheson says more often than not, the rabies cases occur in skunks and raccoons.

Heather Acheson Audio

The bite or scratch happened on the east side of Great Bend and the dog was not current on its rabies vaccination. The dog is now locked in quarantine for 45 days. Acheson says while the dog is in quarantine, the staff looks for change in behavior, neurological changes, and the way the animal eats.

Barton County recently updated an ordinance stating animals need to be ‘current’ on their vaccinations whether that be a one-year or three-year vaccine from their veterinarian.

Heather Acheson Audio

Acheson noted what can be a $15 investment in the vaccination or booster for the pet can turn into a $600 bill for boarding and testing the animal during the quarantine.