Police ask for help to locate alleged Kansas rape suspect

FORD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Lorenzo De La Cruz-Chiquiaj, AKA Louis Escoto, according to Dodge City Police.

Authorities have issued a warrant for his arrest for alleged rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated intimidation of a witness / victim and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Police reported they believe there is a chance he fled the area but his whereabouts are unknown.

Please use caution if you see him and contact the DCPD at 620-227-4646 or call 911 if it is an emergency.