Police: 63-year-old Kan. woman beaten, choked during robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery that sent a woman to the hospital.

A 63-year-old woman told police that at approximately 9p.m. on Tuesday, a suspect had entered the Lucky Spa in the 1600 Block of South Glendale in Wichita where she was working, according to officer Charley Davidson.

She told police the suspect struck her multiple times, choked her and she lost consciousness. The suspect then took cash from the business.

An investigating revealed that the victim awoke after several hours and made it to a nearby business to ask for help, according to Davidson. The woman was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as an unknown white male in his 30s, 5-foot-2, 140 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.