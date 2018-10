OCTOBER 4, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 2003 ANNIVERSARY HARLEY DAVIDSON LOW-RIDER MOTORCYCLE OR TRADE FOR A CJ7 OR CJ5 JEEP, LARGE DOG CAGE, LANDSCAPING ROCK. 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: 1997 FORD RANGER. WANTED: ADULT TRICYCLE, 5X8 TRAILER W/RAMP 620-792-2916

FOR SALE: MENS SIZE 11 STEEL TOE BOOTS, MEN’S CLOTHING. 620-786-8937 OR 620-793-4944

FOR SALE: BOYS & GIRLS BIKES, STORM WINDOWS, 52″ FLAT SCREEN TV. 620-617-0231

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, FISH TANKS & SUPPLIES, PEACOCK FEATHERS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: G SCALE CIRCUS TRAIN (BOX), COLLECTIBLE COCOA COLA DELIVERY TRUCK 3′ LONG. 620-792-3482

WANTED: SOMEONE TO CLEAN GUTTERS. 620-793-3762

FOR SALE: LINEMAN KIT. 620-792-9800

FOR SALE: 1 ROW CORN BINDER. 620-617-1328

FOR SALE: WOOD DESK 3’X6′ 620-786-1208

FOR SALE: BROUGHAM HAY. 620-282-7056

FOR SALE: 1997 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS (TRANSMISSION ISSUE), 1981 SUZUKI 1100 STREET BIKE, 1999 ARCTIC CAT 4 WHEELER. 785-658-5149

FOR SALE: 35 LAPEL PINS, 90 FLOPPY DISC. 785-635-3953

FOR SALE: 2001 DODGE PU W/CLUB CAB/4WD, RUGER 30-06 RIFLE W/SCOPE, 4X12 SHEET OF ALUMINUM. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: CANNING JARS, WOMENS SAS SHOES 11N, DINING ROOM TABLE/LEAVES/6 CHAIRS. 620-792-2272

FOR SALE: 2 HONDA 3 WHEELERS OR TRADE FOR A 4 WHEELER, 2 PCS OF HEAVY WIRE 75′ 620-923-5493

FOR SALE: 32′ SONY FLAT SCREEN TV W/DVD, WIRELESS KEYBOARD, FLIP PHONE. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: TIRES IN ASSORTED SIZES, 2 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES, 2012 5 BOLT TOYOTA RIMS. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: WOMENS STEEL TOED WORK BOOTS 7, FLOOR CLEANING SYSTEM, NUTRI-SYSTEM FOOD. 620-792-9710

LARNED CITY WIDE GARAGE SALE THIS SATURDAY IN LARNED STARTING AT 8AM.. THERE WILL BE GARAGE SALES AT 25 PLUS LOCATIONS. AND AT THOSE LOCATIONS YOU WILL FIND ANTIQUES, FURNITURE, APPLIANCES, TOMBOY TOOLS, FABRIC, QUILTING ITEMS, LONENBERGER BASKETS, KIDS STUFF, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS AND CLOTHING AND ITEMS TO NUMEROUS TO MENTION.

GARAGE SALE: THIS SALE IS LOCATED AT 5848 ROSEWOOD DRIVE IN GREAT BEND. THE SALE IS SATURDAY FROM 8AM UNTIL 3PM. MANY ITEMS ARE BEING SOLD SUCH AS: HOUSEHOLD DECORATING, BAKING ITEMS, CLOTHING (SOME ITEMS OF CLOTHING WITH THE TAGS STILL ON) SHOES, PURSES, MATERIAL AND SO MUCH MORE. REPEAT.

SEE FULLBRIGHT MAGNETO & REPAIR IN ELLINWOOD FOR AGRICULTURE, OILFIELD AND INDUSTRIAL MAGNETO STARTER & ALTERNATOR REPAIR. ARLAN FULLBRIGHT HAS 33 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN THE MAGNETO, STARTER & ALTERNATOR REPAIR. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 620-564-2701 OR STOP BY THE SHOP AT 104 WEST 1ST STREET IN ELLINWOOD.

FOR SALE: AMERICAN PRIDE GOLF CART IN K-STATE COLORS. IT DOES NEEDS SOME WORK SO HE SAY; “MAKE HIM AN OFFER”, SEEBURG ANTIQUE JUKEBOX 620-793-6757

