Lady Cougar Soccer ends Hutch Jinx

bartonsports.com – October 2, 2005, was the last time the Barton Community College women’s soccer team celebrated a home win over Hutchinson Community College. The streak ended today as the nationally receiving votes Cougar squad fought off a Blue Dragon comeback to earn a hard fought 4-2 victory.

Having tied Hutchinson in the last two meetings, Barton’s victory also snapped an eight game streak without a win in the series dating back to a 1-0 Cougar win in Hutchinson in 2013.

Barton now has full control of its destiny in the Jayhawk West with five games remaining including just one home date left on the schedule. Now 8-0-1 atop the standings and 9-2-1 overall, the Cougars own a half game lead over Cloud County while Hutchinson slips to 6-2-1 and 8-2-1 on the year. If Barton continues to take care of business, October 17 in the Cougars’ home finale versus the T-birds could possibly be for the conference crown. However, first up on the business agenda is a Saturday trip to Hesston College in a 5:00 p.m. kick-off.