Kansas man, woman dead after Ellsworth Co. head-on crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 9:30a.m.Thursday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by John Merrill Krisel, 60, Council Bluffs, IA, was westbound on Kansas 156 just west of Pennsylvania Avenue. The vehicle traveled left of center and struck a 2009 Kia Sorento driven by Kathy A. Jimmerson, 60, Dodge City, head-on.

Jimmerson and a passenger Steve W. Jimmerson, 55, Dodge City, were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Parsons Funeral Home.

Krisel was transported to the hospital in Hoisington and later transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.