Kansas City doctor who reported understaffing wins $29M verdict

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A jury has awarded $29 million to a doctor who said he was fired after complaining about understaffing at a hospital.

A Jackson County jury this week found in favor of emergency room physician Raymond Brovont.

Brovont worked for EmCare, a physician outsourcing company, that sent him to Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Missouri.

He complained to EmCare officials in September 2016 about what he said was dangerous understaffing at a new pediatric emergency room at the Overland Park hospital. He said in his lawsuit that EmCare officials were angry with him for complaining and told him to resign or be fired.

Brovont did not sue the hospitals.

EmCare spokeswoman Kim Warth said the company will appeal the verdict.