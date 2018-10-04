Kan. bank robbery suspect told teller, “Give me 100’s and 50’s.”

KANSAS CITY – A Kansas man was indicted Wednesday on charges of robbing a bank in Kansas City, Kan., U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Ralph McGinnis, 62, Kansas City, Kan., was charged with one count of bank robbery. The indictment alleges that on Sept. 6, 2018, McGinnis robbed the Bank of Labor at 756 Minnesota Avenue.

According to documents filed in the case, McGinnis told a teller, “Don’t say anything,” as he handed her a note. The note said: “This is a robbery. Give me 100’s and 50’s.” After the robbery, a security guard followed the robber to a nearby apartment building where McGinnis was living.

If convicted, McGinnis faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.