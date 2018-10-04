Great Bend Post

Hoisington football game goes to Thursday, Larned changes time

With impending severe weather expected throughout the state, the Hoisington High School football game at Minneapolis has been pushed up to Thursday night. The Cardinals are 4-1 and 2-0 in Class 2A, District 8 while the Lions are 3-2 with a 1-1 record in district play.

Thursday’s meeting marks the first match-up between the schools since Minneapolis won 17-14 in the 2nd round of the playoffs in 2014.

The broadcast will be on 100.7 Eagle Country, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the pregame show and kickoff at 7 p.m.

The Larned High School football game versus Nickerson stays on Friday but moves up to a 6 p.m. kickoff. Listen to the Indian broadcast on Hits 106.9.