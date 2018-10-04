Great Bend man bound over for trial for alleged sporting goods store theft

RENO COUNTY — A Great Bend man was bound over for trial Wednesday for two cases that occurred earlier this year.

In the first case 30-year-old Mark Ray was bound over for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package, theft of property and conspiracy to commit theft.

On April 6, police arrested Ray, 27-year-old Michael S. Moore and 23-year-old Courtney Clark after an employee of Dunham’s Sports in Hutchinson reported a theft. The employee’s description led officers to the Great Bend trio at the Yesway at 11th & Severance in Hutchinson.

Ray was also bound over for trial in a separate case where he was caught pulling parts from a vehicle at a local car lot. He’s also accused of giving police a fake name and running while officers investigated the theft.

Ray will be arraigned on the charges Nov. 5. He has previous convictions for burglary, obstruction, aggravated battery and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.