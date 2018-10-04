Ellis County man appointed to KS Board of Regents

TOPEKA – Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer, M.D. Thursday appointed two new members and reappointed one member to the Kansas Board of Regents. William Feuerborn, Garnett, has been reappointed, and Allen Schmidt, Hays; and Mark Hutton, Wichita will be the newest members of the Board. Each will serve a four-year term, pending Senate confirmation, expiring June 30, 2022.

“Our higher education institutions play an important role in educating the next generation, which keeps our workforce and economy strong. The Regents ensure that the future of our state remains bright and prosperous by keeping our higher education system on track to meet these long-term goals,” said Gov. Jeff Colyer. “Bill, Allen, and Mark bring a great amount of experience and talent to the board and I am excited they’ve agreed to serve our great state.”

The nine-member Kansas Board of Regents is appointed by the governor. It is the governing board of the six state universities and the statewide coordinating board for the state’s 32 public higher education institutions (six state universities, one municipal university, 19 community colleges, and six technical colleges).

William Feuerborn was born in Garnett, Kansas and has served on the Board of Regents since 2014. He has spent the last forty years in small business development and ranching. He also served as a State Representative in the Kansas legislature from 1994 to 2012. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Pittsburg State University.

Allen Schmidt is a retired U.S. Army Colonel from Hays, Kansas where he works as the Director for Development Services of Northwest Kansas. Schmidt served as a State Senator in the Kansas legislature from 2011 to 2013. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Kansas, Master’s Degree in Psychology from Fort Hays State University and a Master of Science degree from the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, PA.

Mark Hutton is from Wichita, KS where he was the CEO of Hutton Construction Corporation. Hutton served as a State Representative in the Kansas Legislature from 2013 to 2017. He is a graduate of Kansas State University in Manhattan, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.

“I’m excited to welcome Allen and Mark to the Board and congratulate Bill on his reappointment,” said KBOR Chair Dennis Mullin. “It’s an honor to serve our fellow Kansans in this capacity. I look forward to working with our newest Regents to support families, businesses and the Kansas economy through our higher education system.”

The Board also administers the state’s student financial aid, the Kan-ed network, adult education, GED, career and technical education programs, and the state university retirement plans. In addition, members of the Board are also responsible for approving private proprietary schools and out-of-state institutions to operate in Kansas.