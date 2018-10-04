Cop Shop (10/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/3)
Burglary / In Progress
At 1:41 a.m. a burglary was reported at 540 SW 50 Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:22 a.m. an accident was reported at 12th Street & Adams Street.
Theft
At 11:53 a.m. theft from a tractor was reported at NE 120 Road & NE 30 Avenue.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 2:49 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1339 NE 70 Avenue in Claflin.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:43 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 210 Road and Susank Road in Susank.
Shots Fired
At 10:33 p.m. a report of shots being fired in the area was made at 313 Santa Fe Avenue in Pawnee Rock.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/3)
Structure Fire
At 6:17 a.m. a fire was reported at 3806 Broadway Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:58 a.m. an accident was reported at 2706 20th Street.
Theft
At 11:25 a.m. a theft was reported at 1560 K-96 Highway.
Diabetic Problems
At 2:04 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1400 Main Street.
Falls
At 3:07 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1912 Jackson Street.